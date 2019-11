LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University observatory has been ranked one of the best in the country.

The website CollegeRank.Net named NMSU’s Apache Point Observatory second, beating out facilities at Harvard and MIT. The top spot went to the University of Hawaii.

Apache Point’s director says the goal of the observatory south of Cloudcroft is to provide low-cost, high-quality astronomical data for astronomers and the public.