LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has been dealing with allegations surrounding its men’s basketball team. Now, the chancellor has decided to extend a suspension for the team.

On Friday, the NMSU men’s basketball team was put on suspension after allegations of a hazing incident surfaced. It was unknown how long the pause was going to last, but now, the chancellor said they’re not going to finish out the season.

The statement from NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu can be seen below.