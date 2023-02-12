LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has been dealing with allegations surrounding its men’s basketball team. Now, the chancellor has decided to extend a suspension for the team.
On Friday, the NMSU men’s basketball team was put on suspension after allegations of a hazing incident surfaced. It was unknown how long the pause was going to last, but now, the chancellor said they’re not going to finish out the season.
The statement from NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu can be seen below.
Today, I am announcing my decision to suspend operations for our men’s basketball program for the remainder of the season. This action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team. Hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. We must uphold the safety of our students and the integrity of our university. It’s time for this program to reset. I have spoken with Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Brian Thornton earlier today and informed him of this decision.NMSU CHANCELLOR DAN ARVIZU