NMSU Library features collection surrounding longtime president of Mescalero Apache Tribe

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State University’s library has been donated a collection of materials surrounding one of the most influential Native American leaders of the 20th century. The collection, which is now part of the Archives and Special Collections political papers, consisted of 93 boxes of materials documenting Wendell Chino, who was a longtime president of the Mescalero Apache Tribe.
Story continues below
- Space: Spaceport America sees uptick in tourism interest after Virgin Galactic launch
- Community: Why a New Mexico veterinarian is now writing children’s books
- Sports: Some Lobo basketball season ticket holders asked to pay an additional fee
- Crime: Whereabouts of 4th of July murder suspect unknown
- Off Beat: Naked woman arrested after throwing items at APD
The papers were donated by Mark and Selena Chino to NMSU’s Archives and Special Collections in 2017. During Wendell Chino’s tenure, the Mescalero Apache Tribe built the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino, schools, a hospital, a health center, a timber mill and a metal fabrication plant.
To read more about the Wendell Chino papers visit openstacks.nmsu.edu/the-wendell-chino-papers.