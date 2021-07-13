NMSU Library features collection surrounding longtime president of Mescalero Apache Tribe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Friends of an Albuquerque man who died last month in Las Vegas, Nevada are trying to find his family. Until they do, his body will be stuck in the morgue in Vegas and they say he won't get the closure he deserves. Andrea Kincade says she and her partner met Gary Phillips in downtown Las Vegas years ago. When they realized he needed a place to stay, they took him in and spent nearly every day together since.

“You can't really believe that he's gone because he's just laying there in a freezer,” says Kincade. “I know he has children that are in Albuquerque, and he used to say I could go home whenever I want but I like it here. He never really talked about anybody much.”