LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has officially begun the search for a new provost. The chancellor sent a letter to students and staff on Tuesday saying they’re looking to replace Carol Parker, who was placed on administrative leave in November.
Parker and then President John Floros came under fire last year, over claims of misappropriated funds, unethical hiring practices, and failure of leadership. The university announced earlier this month, Floros will go on a year-long sabbatical and will move to the College of Agriculture when he returns. He will be paid $450,000 during the sabbatical as allowed under his contract.