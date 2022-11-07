LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique program from New Mexico State University is helping teach people how to grow their own food. New Mexico State University agricultural specialists will be at the Mesa Public Library in Los Alamos on November 17 to educate people about different types of seeds. They will learn how they are grown and how the different vegetables can be used.

Attendees will take away an assortment of seeds for planting in the spring. The visit is part of the Los Alamos Community Seed Library’s Annual Program series. The event is also free.