LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is inviting everyone to visit their upcoming event this week. It’s called the “Around the World Festival.”

The University’s International Club is holding the event on Wednesday, March 8.

The event will feature international students at their own booths. Visitors can listen to them speak about their home countries.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. at the International Mall on campus.

It will end with traditional dance and music performances at the Corbett Center Student Union scheduled for 5 p.m. The university said the festival is free and open to everyone.