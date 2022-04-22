LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University honored one of its late history professors. A dedication ceremony was held at NMSU for Clarence H. Fielder.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
- Wildfires: New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 21 de Abril 2022
- New Mexico: Senior ditch day at Elephant Butte Lake leads to sinking of boat, rolled vehicle
Born and raised in Las Cruces, he started the African American history program at NMSU in 1970 and continued to teach there until his retirement in 2010. The university voted to name a wing of their Breland Hall after Professor Fielder last year. He died in 2015.