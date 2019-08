LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest dorms at New Mexico State University may not be open by the time the school year starts.

The school says construction crews are experiencing delays on Juniper Hall. Work was scheduled to be completed by July 24 and got pushed back to August 2, but NMSU says neither date was met.

In the meantime, students who planned on living at Juniper Hall will be given other room assignments.