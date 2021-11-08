NMSU faculty, student groups seek ouster of 2 administrators

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s faculty senate is seeking to remove the university’s president and provost. The faculty senate and the student government association approved no-confidence resolutions seeking the removal of President John Floros and Provost Carol Parker.
The resolutions say NMSU spends too much on administration and that administration isn’t listening to faculty and students. Complaints included the administration’s decision to merge several academic units into one college. The university says it takes the concerns seriously and will conduct a public review.