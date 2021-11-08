NMSU faculty, student groups seek ouster of 2 administrators

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s faculty senate is seeking to remove the university’s president and provost. The faculty senate and the student government association approved no-confidence resolutions seeking the removal of President John Floros and Provost Carol Parker.

Story Continues Below

The resolutions say NMSU spends too much on administration and that administration isn’t listening to faculty and students. Complaints included the administration’s decision to merge several academic units into one college. The university says it takes the concerns seriously and will conduct a public review.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES