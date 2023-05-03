LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University Faculty Senate wrote a letter expressing deep concern over Athletic Director Mario Moccia’s recent contract renewal. The new five-year contract, effective July 1, will give Moccia a big raise; culminating in a salary of $425,000 in the final year of his contract.

The letter addressed to the board of regents, says that the announcement about Moccia’s contract being renewed is “astonishing and disheartening.” This comes after after the NMSU Men’s Basketball team was plagued by scandal. Starting in November when one of their players, Mike Peake shot and killed UNM student Brandon Travis after Peake was ambushed on UNM’s campus. Then, hazing allegations forced NMSU to cancel their season early and led them to fire their coaching staff. Now, two former players are suing the university, alleging serious sexual assault by three of their former teammates and claiming two former coaches allowed the abuse.

In the letter the faculty senate says be renewing Moccia’s contract, they’re rewarding him after very serious incidents resulting from a lack of accountability within the athletics department. It goes on to say the move will send a message to students that their bravery in coming forward to report sexual assault will be minimized. To read the full letter click here.