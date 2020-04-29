NMSU Extension offers virtual 4-H programs, events

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic has canceled all in-person youth programs at New Mexico State University. However, the New Mexico 4-H program and other youth education programs at NMSU are still going strong according to Laura Bittner, NMSU 4-H Youth Development interim department head.

“Extension agents, program assistants, volunteers and even some of our 4-H youth have been developing educational trainings and activities and sharing them through Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and other social media outlets,” said Bittner in a news release.

Bittner also says that many clubs have been meeting virtually through Zoom. She also said the 4-H state officers are busy planning New Mexico’s first virtual State 4-H Leadership Conference. Other committees are also making plans to offer summer events online.

According to the news release, virtual events and online educational activities that are in the planning stages include Northern Regional Livestock School, New Mexico 4-H Dog School, Ag Tech Camp, Dream Keepers Camp and New Mexico Youth Ranch Management Camp.

“The format for these schools and camps obviously won’t be as provided in the past, but they will still offer young people an opportunity to gain knowledge and develop skills, interact with agents and peers, and stay connected,” Bittner said in a news release.

For up-to-date information about virtual events, contact your county 4-H agent or visit https://aces.nmsu.edu.