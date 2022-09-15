LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is bringing the heat with its very own Pete’s Most Wanted Salsa. NMSU collaborated with Young Guns Hatch Valley Chile to give it a classic New Mexico taste.

It is the latest in a long lineup of NMSU products that started with Pistol Pete’s 1888 Ale launched four years ago. They’ve since added a number of other licensed products including coffee, water, whiskey, wine, and nuts. Their names are chosen by an NMSU marketing class. The money goes to Aggie’s athletics.