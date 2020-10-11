NMSU ex-fraternity member sentenced for hazing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University fraternity member has been sentenced for hazing. Miguel Altamirano received an 18-month suspended sentence Friday.

Altamirano pleaded no contest after shooting Jonathan Silas in the leg last November as part of a hazing ritual. He was part of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at the university before being expelled and the university revoked the Kappa Sigma charter.

