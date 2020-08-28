NMSU Dining Services debuts new campus food cart

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is feeding students and faculty on the go with a new food truck. ‘The Stache’ food cart debuted this week, offering burritos, snacks, drinks and more. NMSU Dining Services says a bus stop schedule will be published soon. For now, students can track down ‘The Stache’ by downloading ‘Where’s the Foodtruck’ app.
