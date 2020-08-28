NMSU Dining Services debuts new campus food cart

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KTSM) - The Inn of the Mountain of Gods Resort & Casino located in Mescalero, New Mexico will once again reopen its doors on Monday, August 31. The New Mexico casino was closed following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Officials said there will be enhanced safety measures taken to protect guests from the fast-spreading virus. Some of those measures include keeping guests at a safe distance, conducting rigorous cleaning, as well as making face coverings mandatory. No smoking will also not be permitted throughout the building.