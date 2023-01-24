LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is offering an interactive way for people to learn how to eat healthier meals. The NMSU Cooperative Extension Office created the My Plate My Day website that customizes daily meal plans.

Users can plan a menu and visually see what food groups they need to incorporate more of. The website also incorporates New Mexican food staples to help people better plan their meals. It’s available in both English and Spanish.