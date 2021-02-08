NMSU custodial worker retires after a 45-year career

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University custodial worker is retiring after a 45 year career. Alfredo Cadena, 63, began working at NMSU in 1978.

His first job was to help his co-worker clean carpets and rugs. Fast forward more than four decades and Cadena has helped make sure ever aspect of NMSU’s campus is spotless. He’s also been an integral part in keeping things clean during the pandemic.

Cadena retired on Feb. 1. He says during his retirement, he hopes to publish a book of his rhymes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES