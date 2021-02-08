NMSU custodial worker retires after a 45-year career

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University custodial worker is retiring after a 45 year career. Alfredo Cadena, 63, began working at NMSU in 1978.

His first job was to help his co-worker clean carpets and rugs. Fast forward more than four decades and Cadena has helped make sure ever aspect of NMSU’s campus is spotless. He’s also been an integral part in keeping things clean during the pandemic.

Cadena retired on Feb. 1. He says during his retirement, he hopes to publish a book of his rhymes.