A New Mexico state professor has received major honors for his work in the chile pepper field.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Chile Pepper Institute Director Paul W. Bosland was given the lifetime achievement award from the International Pepper Conference.

The bestowment took place in November in Fort Myers, Florida.

Bosland said the award is given to those who have made significant worldwide impacts in chile pepper breeding and research, and he was fortunate to be nominated by his peers.