LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is now getting into the candle business.

The school partnered with the Kreative Candle Company on “Pistol Pete’s Smell of Victory” scented candle. It offers three different scents in one. At first, it’s an apple-cinnamon-orange fragrance. Once it burns to the middle, it gives off smells of bourbon, butter, and coconut. Then at the base, it’s maple and vanilla.

The candle sells for $15.