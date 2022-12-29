LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s Chancellor Dan Arvizu will leave the university next summer.
The university said Arvizu plans to finish his five-year contract, which expires in June. They have not said what his future plans are.
The Board of Regents will begin its search for the next chancellor early next month.