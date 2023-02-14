LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents will meet behind closed doors Tuesday evening following the hazing allegations involving the men’s basketball team. The university canceled the remainder of the season after the allegations surfaced over the weekend.

Coach Greg Heiar and his assistants remain on paid administrative leave, but Heiar’s employment contract does allow the university to fire him for specific causes. The agenda for the meeting does not specifically say it will address the allegations, but the discussion will include “limited personnel matters concerning individual NMSU employees” and “personally identifiable information about individual NMSU students.”

Chris Jans, who led the Aggies from 2017 to 2022 before taking the job at Mississippi State, addressed the scandal during a news conference on Monday. “I’m just sad for everybody involved,” Jans said. “It’s just a tough situation for a lot of people. It’s just very unfortunate, not just for their program but for college basketball in general and I hate seeing it and I’ve been thinking about a lot of people that are directly involved, and I’m hoping for better days for all involved.”

The Western Athletic Conference has formally ruled NMSU’s final six games as forfeits.