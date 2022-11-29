LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University basketball Coach Greg Heiar is speaking out for the first time since the deadly shooting on UNM’s campus involving one of his players. Aggie player Mike Peake was shot in the leg after police say UNM student Brandon Travis and others lured him to the campus in a revenge plot after a fight at the Lobo-Aggie football game in October.

Travis was killed in a shootout with Peake who remains hospitalized in Albuquerque. One of the questions raised after the shooting was about the player’s curfew and why Peake was out.

Heiar says the team has addressed the issue and everyone is on the same page. “We found out we had multiple players out of their rooms that night and we are now confident each of our players fully understands what’s expected of them going forward,” says Heiar.