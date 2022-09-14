LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has been awarded a big grant to research the use of drones in disaster preparedness and emergency response. The goal is to create safe and secure drone operations that can help first responders in situations like flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, avalanches, earthquakes, and fires.

NMSU was one of just five universities to get funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The physical science laboratory that will be doing the work has been involved in two prior rounds of drone research for the FAA.