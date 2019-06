LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico State University alumnus wants to help more Hispanic students become teachers and lawyers. Jose Uranga graduated from the university in the 1960s.

Uranga says only 4% of American lawyers are Hispanic and only ever remembers having one Hispanic professor. To change that, he and his wife have created two new scholarships at NMSU for Hispanic students to pursue careers in law and education.

The scholarships will be available to incoming freshmen.