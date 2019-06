A New Mexico State Aggie is among those being considered for a national award.

Infielder Nick Gonzales is among 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award. It’s an award from ASA Baseball along with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation that recognizes one player who best exhibits exceptional on-field ability and sportsmanship.

Along with votes from fellow Golden Spikes recipients and USA Baseball members, the public gets to vote on the winner.

To cast your vote, click here.