NMSU accepts submissions for ticket design

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State needs your help to design its basketball tickets. The men’s basketball team is now taking submissions for fan-created season tickets.
All you have to do is download the blank template from the team’s Twitter account and post your design in the comments. The deadline to submit it Saturday and they’ll announce the winner, the next day.
