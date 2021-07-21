NMSP: Volunteer firefighter struck by fire truck in southern New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A volunteer firefighter has died after being struck by a fire truck, according to New Mexico State Police. Around 11:30 a.m. on July 20, officers were investigating a single-vehicle non-injury crash on I-25 south of Truth or Consequences.

NMSP says initial investigation indicates that Caballo Volunteer Firefighter Janet Tracy, 59, was on the scene of the crash providing aid and support to the victim. Around 12:20 p.m. a Caballo fire truck driven by a Caballo Volunteer Firefighter was being repositioned. The driver of the truck did not see Tracy and backed over her.

Tracy suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The identity of the firefighter driving the truck will not be released. NSMP also report that the truck is not equipped with a backup camera. NMSP is investigating the incident at this time.