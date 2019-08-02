NMSP: Tularosa man pulled a gun before officer shot him

TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say a Tularosa man shot and killed by police last month pulled a gun on officers.

Investigators say a Tularosa officer was called to the area near the Subway for reports of a man shooting. When the officer encountered the suspect 43-year-old Johnny Vigil, that officer discharged his taser but it had no effect.

That’s when the officer saw Vigil pull a gun from his waistband and the officer shot him. The case will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.