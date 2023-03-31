TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is reportedly missing. Authorities said he was last seen on March 25.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office has supplied information for a Missing Person Advisory. They said Christopher Lajeunesse-Medina, 28, is missing. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black jeans, and black baseball hat, on March 25 in Mountainair, New Mexico.

Authorities said Lajeunesse-Medina is 5’6” and 125 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Lajeunesse-Medina, have contact with him, or know any information about where he might be, you’re asked to call Torrance County Sheriff’s Office at 505-544-4900 or 911.