NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police will be doing sobriety checkpoints throughout the state next month. It’s part of their effort to reduce drunk driving deaths during the holidays.
During the month of December, there will be increased sobriety checkpoints. At these checkpoints, officers will also make sure people’s registration, insurance, and driver’s licenses are up to date.
Also, more state troopers will be on patrol.