DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is being remembered a year after he was killed in the line of duty. Officer Darian Jarrott was shot and killed after pulling over a pickup on the interstate in Luna County. He was helping homeland security with a drug trafficking investigation. A ceremony will be held on Friday, one year after the tragic shooting.

The ceremony will be at the New Mexico State Police office in Deming which will be renamed after Jarrott. The ceremony will not be open to the public. However, the public can view the service via a live stream on the New Mexico State Police Facebook page.