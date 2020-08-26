NMSP to conduct checkpoints, patrols across the state next month

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police will be conducting DWI checkpoints; saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of September.

According to a news release Wednesday, NMSP says they want to bring awareness in an effort to reduce alcohol-related fatalities, end DWI in New Mexico, and change society’s attitude about drinking and driving.

