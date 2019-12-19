NMSP: Two teens rescued from Ski Santa Fe Basin

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police report that two teenagers are now safe after they were rescued from Ski Santa Fe’s basin early Thursday.

Police say they received a call around 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday after two 15-year-old boys were reported lost after snowboarding. A search and rescue operation was initiated and NMSP and Search and Rescue ground crews worked in collaboration with Santa Fe Ski Basin to located both teens who were reported safe and uninjured.

NMSP reports the teens were found around 12:25 a.m. Thursday. The boys were checked out by Emergency Medical Services and were later released.