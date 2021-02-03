NMSP: Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas arrested

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers arrested a man after he tried to get away from Las Vegas Police leading them on a violent chase. On Jan. 18, New Mexico State Police say 22-year-old Shaun Kemp, of Springer, refused to pull over. Instead, he kept driving with police following behind.

Eventually, Kemp stopped and tried to make a run for it. Police say the officer chased Kemp through an open field towards Las Vegas Middle School and the officer gave several verbal commands for Kemp to stop but he refused and continued to evade the officer. Police say Kemp showed a firearm and fired at least one round towards the officer. New Mexico State Police Officer Levi Lujan returned fire from his department-issued firearm towards Kemp but neither of them was hit.

NMSP says Kemp was contacted by NMSP agents who arranged for Kemp to turn himself in safely and was arrested without incident by the Raton Police Department. Kemp was booked into the Colfax County Detention Center. He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of resisting, evading, and obstructing a peace officer.