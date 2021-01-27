NMSP: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting near Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investing an officer-involved shooting south of Carlsbad involving the Eddy County Sheriff’s Department. According to a tweet from NMSP, a deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries unrelated to gunfire.
The tweet also states that the suspect is uninjured and was taken into custody. State police are asking people to avoid Derrick Road between Laguna and Old Cavern Highway at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.