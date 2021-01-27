NMSP: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting near Carlsbad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of restaurant owners were refreshing the state's website Wednesday afternoon with hopes their county would turn 'yellow' and open the door for dining inside. However, many of them found out they'll be waiting a little longer. "We're hopeful," said Dolores Welk-Jack, Manager of Tomasitas Restaurant in Albuquerque. "We need to open, these businesses need to open, we need to get back on track."

With COVID-19 cases declining over the past two weeks, she and others in her industry were hopeful it would be enough to put Bernalillo county in the 'yellow,' to reopen indoor dining at least 25% capacity, and re-hire staff. "Our staff is wanting to work," said Welk-Jack. The ebb and flow of closing and reopening have been tough, she said. "Just some consistency even if it's 25% and moving on from there, and growing from there."