NMSP: Suspect hospitalized following Torrance County deputy-involved shooting

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico State Police report the department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that involves the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. NMSP says the incident took place in Bosque Farms near State Road 47 and South Bosque Loop.

According to authorities, deputies are okay and are uninjured. A suspect was struck by gunfire and has been transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.