NMSP: Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting near T or C

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer-involved shooting took place near Truth or Consequences early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on I-25 near the Las Palomas exit.

NMSP reports that the officer is okay and that the suspect has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Details are limited at this time.

As of 1:52 a.m., police closed northbound I-25 at mile marker 62 and traffic was being diverted onto Highway 187 through Truth or Consequences.