NMSP: Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning. According to an NMSP tweet, the incident happened at No. 1 Entrada Capulin, which is off Bishops Lodge Road in Santa Fe. Deputies involved are uninjured. Information is limited at this time, but NMSP reports that the suspect is deceased.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released. The shooting follows three within Santa Fe inolving law enforcement in the past two weeks.

