NMSP: Single vehicle rollover crash kills 4-year-old, injures 7

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A four-year-old child was killed and six other passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Cibola County over the weekend. New Mexico State Police report that around 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, officers investigated the crash that took place on State Road 117 near milepost 36 south of Grants.

NMSP state that an initial investigation indicates that a 2003 Ford Explorer was driven by an 18-year-old male who was traveling south on State Road 117. For unknown reasons, police say the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, ejecting a four-year-old child who was in the vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. NMSP says that there were six other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash including a 27-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, an 11-year-old, and 8-year-old, and two five-year-olds.

All six passengers sustained unknown injuries. The driver and five other passengers were transported to the Cibola General Hospital in Grants while the 18-year-old female was transported by air to the UNM Hospital in Albuquerque.

NMSP reports the passengers’ names will not be released by authorities and their conditions are unknown. Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have not been properly utilized.

NMSP states that based on the outcome, charges may be pending for the driver of the vehicle however, his name will not be released by police at this time.