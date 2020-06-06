NMSP sergeant in stable condition after accident involving motorcycle unit

GLORIETA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police Sergeant is in stable condition following a motor vehicle accident Friday night.

The sergeant was driving his motorcycle unit southbound on I-25 at mile marker 303 south of Glorieta in the left lane. While he approached the official cross over at mile marker 302, a gold GMC Yukon traveling southbound in the right lane made a sudden left turn crossing into the inside passing lane, striking the sergeant’s motorcycle.

The sergeant and driver were transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. Later, the sergeant was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital for further medical treatment. He is currently in ICU in stable condition.

There is no information on the status of the other driver involved. This is an ongoing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

