NMSP seek information on runaway teen from Bayard, New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are looking for Araceli Viviana Torres. The 16-year-old is from Bayard, New Mexico and was last seen on May 30 around 11:50 a.m. on the 800 block of Guinevan Street. NMSP says Torres is 5-foot-11, weighing 138 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Torres also has a silver barbell piercing in her right eyebrow, a nose ring in her left nostril and a dark birthmark on her upper rear left thigh. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, a blue top with unknown color pants, and black Adidas tennis shoes with white strips.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Araceli Viviana Torrez, please contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or dial 911