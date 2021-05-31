NMSP seek information on runaway teen from Bayard, New Mexico

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Araceli Viviana Torrez

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are looking for Araceli Viviana Torres. The 16-year-old is from Bayard, New Mexico and was last seen on May 30 around 11:50 a.m. on the 800 block of Guinevan Street. NMSP says Torres is 5-foot-11, weighing 138 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Torres also has a silver barbell piercing in her right eyebrow, a nose ring in her left nostril and a dark birthmark on her upper rear left thigh. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, a blue top with unknown color pants, and black Adidas tennis shoes with white strips.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Araceli Viviana Torrez, please contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or dial 911

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES