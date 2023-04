TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are seeking help finding a missing endangered woman. 38-year-old Jessica Kristin Sparks Lewis was last seen on Mar. 31 at around 4 p.m.

Jessica Kristin Sparks Lewis | Courtesy of New Mexico State Police

Identifying Features

5 foot 3 inches

150 pounds

Hazel eyes

Short blonde/light brown hair

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police at (505) 425-6771.