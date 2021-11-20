NMSP searching for missing endangered Taos teen

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for help in searching for 13-year-old Rickey G. Fresquez of Rancho De Taos. They say Fresquez is missing and believed to be in danger.

Fresquez is a Hispanic male, 5’5″ tall, weighing 125 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on Nov. 20 at around noon, leaving 1612 Calle De Lucia on foot in Rancho De Taos.

Police believe Fresquez was last seen wearing jeans and a blue and white button-up flannel shirt. Anyone with information on this Missing Endangered Juvenile Runway Advisory, please contact the New Mexico State Police in Taos at (505) 758-8878 option 1 or dial 911.