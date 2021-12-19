NMSP searching for missing Cibola County man

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is searching for 63-year-old Daniel T. Reich of Grants. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8” inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen on Dec. 13 at the Walmart in Grants.

Reich has a tattoo of a butterfly on his left arm, a tattoo of feathers and “Indian Pride” on his right arm, and a tattoo of a rose on his left hand. Officials do not know what he was last seen wearing, what his destination is, or his method of travel. 

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Missing Person Advisory is asked to call the New Mexico State Police Grants Office at (505) 841-9256 or dial 911.

