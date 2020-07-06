NMSP searches for missing teenager

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have are asking for the public’s help locating missing 17-year-old Kyle Montoya. Montoya is five-feet, six-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and hays brown eyes and black hair.

NMSP reports he was last seen on June 29, 2020, around 7:30 a.m. at 218 State Road 74 in Ohkay Owingeh, New Mexico. Montoya was last seen driving a black 2006 Infinity that had a New Mexico license plate that reads AMHH21 and has “Senior 2020” written on the back windshield of the vehicle.

NMSP says it is unknown what Montoya was last seen wearing. He is missing and is believed to be in danger if he is not located. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kyle Montoya is asked to call NMSP in Española at 505-425-6671 option 1 or to call 911.