NMSP searches for missing runaway sisters

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is searching for two missing runaway sisters, 14-year-old Serena and 15-year-old Tenisha Martinez from Medanales north of Española.

NMSP reports the sisters are believed to be in an older model Nissan Maxima that has clear backlights and is being driven by two other unknown teen females. The car’s license plate is unknown.

Serena is four-feet eight-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with roses down the arm and black sweatpants.

Tenisha is four-feet eight-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red had with a Colorado bear on it with a black shirt with blue and red polka dots on it.

Police say the teens possibly went to Abiquiu or Española. Authorities report the teens frequently leave with other unidentified teenagers without permission but have not returned home yet.

If you have any information regarding the location of Serena and Tenisha you are asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-425-6771.