NMSP searches for missing mother, 2-month-old

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Loretta Smith and Pearlindam Mircle Sandars. NMSP reports Loretta and Pearlindam were last seen leaving together from 1235 NM 65 in Alcalde, New Mexico around 3:30 a.m. on July 8, 2020, to go to Walmart in Española.

Loretta and Pearlindam did not return from Walmart. Loretta Smith is a 37-year-old Hispanic female who is five-feet, five-inches tall, weighs 162-pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a neck tattoo and a lip piercing.

Pearlindam is a two-month-old Hispanic female who is 20-inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. Loretta is the biological mother of Pearlindam. They are believed to possibly be in the Albuquerque or Taos area.

NMSP reports both Loretta and Pearlindam are missing and are believed to be in danger if they are not located. Anyone with information regarding this advisory is asked to call NMSP at 505-753-2277 option 1 or dial 911.