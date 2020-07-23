NMSP searches for man last known to be in Santa Rosa area

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s help locating 64-year-old Dennis Jerry Vigil. NMSP reports Vigil was last known to be in the Santa Rosa area on July 22, 2020, around 12:30 p.m.

Vigil is five-feet, six-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown eyes, and black and gray hair. He is believed to be driving an orange, 2008 Honda Element with the New Mexico license plate KDX-426.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with reflective material and “El Valle Towing” written on it, and white New Balance tennis shoes. Vigil is missing and is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the New Mexico State Police Santa Rosa Office at 575-472-3388 option 1 or to call 911.