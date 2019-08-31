NMSP search for person of interest in death of Taos man

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police say it now has a person of interest in the case of a Taos businessman who was found dead.

Patrick Larkin was last seen near his Taos home early Tuesday morning but his body was found a day later one mile away. Larkin’s body was taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the exact cause of death.

State Police officials say they’ve now identified a person of interest in the case but at last check, that person has not been found. Police do not believe the public is in danger.