NMSP search for missing woman from Alcalde

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s help locating 27-year-old Anjeanine Desiree Lopez. Police say she was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at her home on Private Drive in Alcalde north of Española.

Lopez is described as being five-feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She is missing a front tooth and has a tattoo of a mustache on one of her fingers.

NMSP reports Lopez was last seen wearing beige pants, a black shirt, and a hunter green jacket with hiking boots. Authorities say it is unknown where she might be, who she might be with, and what her method of travel is.

Anyone with information regarding this Missing Person Advisory is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police Española Office at 505-425-6771 or to call 911.