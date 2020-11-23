NMSP search for missing teen from Rio Arriba County

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Nevaeh Atencio. NMSP states that Nevaeh was last seen leaving her residence on US 84/285 in Hernandez, New Mexico around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities say Nevaeh was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, brown snow boots, and a grey backpack. Nevaeh is four-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nevaeh Atencio is asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-753-2277 option 1.

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss