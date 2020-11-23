NMSP search for missing teen from Rio Arriba County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Nevaeh Atencio. NMSP states that Nevaeh was last seen leaving her residence on US 84/285 in Hernandez, New Mexico around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities say Nevaeh was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, brown snow boots, and a grey backpack. Nevaeh is four-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nevaeh Atencio is asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-753-2277 option 1.

Missing Person Advisory- RUNAWAY JUVENILE – Rio Arriba County, NM



